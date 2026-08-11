Logitech Adds H390 Headset, M240 Mouse to TAA-Compliant Government Portfolio

Logitech has added two new devices to its TAA-compliant government portfolio

The H390 headset and M240 for Business mouse are built for standardized office deployment

Compatibility and standardization remain key factors in agency technology purchases

Logitech has expanded its Trade Agreements Act, or TAA, compliant portfolio for government customers with the addition of the H390 USB headset and the M240 for Business wireless mouse. The TAA establishes country-of-origin requirements for products sold through certain federal procurement programs, including General Services Administration Schedule contracts.

Logitech said Monday the two products give federal agencies additional options as they refresh conference rooms, expand shared workspaces, and standardize collaboration and productivity technology across offices while meeting applicable procurement requirements.

What Is Logitech H390?

Logitech H390 is a USB headset built for video calls and everyday computer audio use. It includes:

A noise-canceling microphone that can be adjusted or tucked away when not needed

that can be adjusted or tucked away when not needed Inline controls on the cable to adjust volume or mute a call without interrupting a meeting

on the cable to adjust volume or mute a call without interrupting a meeting Enhanced audio drivers for clearer sound during calls

for clearer sound during calls An adjustable, padded headband for comfort during longer meetings

for comfort during longer meetings Simple plug-and-play setup via USB with no software installation required

What Is Logitech M240 for Business?

Logitech M240 for Business is a wireless mouse built for office and government use. It includes:

Secure wireless connectivity through Logitech’s Logi Bolt USB receiver, which uses government-grade encryption, or through Bluetooth

through Logitech’s Logi Bolt USB receiver, which uses government-grade encryption, or through Bluetooth Quiet clicking with Silent Touch technology reduces noise in shared or open office spaces

with Silent Touch technology reduces noise in shared or open office spaces Long battery life , running on a single AA battery for up to 18 months

, running on a single AA battery for up to 18 months A comfortable, ambidextrous design that works for both left- and right-handed users

that works for both left- and right-handed users Broad compatibility with Windows, macOS, Linux and ChromeOS devices

with Windows, macOS, Linux and ChromeOS devices IT management support through Logitech Sync, which helps administrators track and manage company devices

What Should Agencies Consider Before Buying Productivity Tools and Collaboration Technology?

Beyond meeting TAA and other procurement requirements, Logitech has pointed to compatibility with existing platforms and devices as a central factor in agency technology decisions. Logitech-commissioned research involving 200 federal technology leaders found that compatibility with existing tools ranks among the top considerations when evaluating collaboration technology, and that more than half of respondents said their current conferencing system challenges add to the time and resources required for troubleshooting. About one-third of respondents said their organizations are taking steps to standardize tools and technology to reduce that burden.

Logitech has framed the H390 and M240 for Business as options that allow agencies to standardize devices across meeting rooms and individual workspaces while meeting applicable procurement rules, with the aim of reducing the number of exceptions IT staff must manage over time.

The additions build on Logitech’s broader push into TAA-compliant government offerings, following the company’s move earlier this year to bring its MeetUp 2 video collaboration bar into compliance for federal purchasing.

Learn more about how Logitech is helping agencies make smarter technology decisions, from procurement requirements and interoperability to standardization and the long-term experience for employees and IT in their latest blog.