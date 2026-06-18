Logitech MeetUp 2 Achieves TAA Compliance for Government Use

Logitech has announced that MeetUp 2 is now available as a TAA-compliant video collaboration bar

MeetUp 2 includes AI-powered audio and video features for government workspaces

Government agencies can buy the product while meeting applicable procurement requirements

Logitech has announced that its MeetUp 2 video collaboration bar is now available as a Trade Agreements Act-compliant solution for government agencies.

What Is Logitech MeetUp 2?

Logitech MeetUp 2 is an all-in-one USB video collaboration bar designed for field offices, huddle rooms and hybrid work environments.

According to Logitech, the product helps agencies bring intelligent audio and video capabilities to meeting spaces through a USB-based platform that supports security requirements, procurement standards and modern collaboration environments. The company said MeetUp 2 is built for ease of deployment and management across government workspaces.

MeetUp 2 includes built-in artificial intelligence-powered features such as noise suppression, auto-framing and voice equalization, as well as a built-in privacy shutter. The device, which is made with 62 percent post-consumer recycled plastic, is compatible with Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and Zoom.

Logitech said MeetUp 2 can be deployed through single-cable connections when paired with its TAA-compliant Active USB Cable accessory and managed remotely through Logitech Sync.

What Is TAA Compliance?

The Trade Agreements Act of 1979, or TAA, establishes country-of-origin requirements for products sold through certain federal procurement programs, including General Services Administration Schedule contracts. To qualify, products generally must be manufactured in the U.S. or a designated country, or substantially transformed in one of those locations.

With MeetUp 2 now available as a TAA-compliant offering, government agencies can procure the video collaboration bar through applicable federal purchasing channels while meeting country-of-origin requirements. Logitech said the offering is designed to support government security needs and collaboration environments.