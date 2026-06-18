CGI Federal has launched an AI-powered offering that analyzes agencies’ aging IT systems and maps out how to modernize them

The tool aims to compress work that normally takes weeks into hours

It produces plain-language summaries of tangled legacy code, generates software bills of materials and flags weaknesses like hardcoded credentials

CGI Federal has introduced an artificial intelligence-powered offering that analyzes federal agencies’ aging IT systems and produces a road map for modernizing them, aiming to compress work that typically takes weeks into a matter of hours.

The Fairfax, Virginia, company said Wednesday the offering runs on Yukon, its proprietary AI workforce platform, and is hosted on Amazon Web Services.

What Does the New CGI Offering Do?

The tool is built to make sense of legacy systems that have accumulated tangled code and incomplete documentation over the years. It generates plain-language summaries and explanations that help IT teams identify risks, integration points and paths to modernization.

The offering automatically produces software bills of materials, surfaces weaknesses such as outdated code libraries and hardcoded credentials, and maps how a system could be attacked before any changes are made to lower the risk of outages and support authority-to-operate and audit work.

“Many federal missions rely on legacy systems that must be modernized without compromising security or stability,” said Victor Foulk, vice president of emerging technologies at CGI Federal.

“This offering gives agencies the clarity and confidence to modernize rapidly and safely. By combining advanced AI with deep federal expertise, we are helping our clients reduce risk, boost productivity and achieve mission outcomes at speed and scale,” he added.

How Does the New Offering Fit CGI’s Federal Work?

The launch builds on a strategic agreement CGI and AWS signed in April to push trusted AI and secure cloud across the public sector, with an emphasis on modernizing legacy systems. CGI has been expanding its AI-driven federal portfolio on several fronts: it launched a Fraud, Waste and Abuse Prevention Platform with TrackLight in 2025, later adding it to the Department of the Treasury’s Financial Management Quality Service Management Office Marketplace, and won a $64 million contract in February to modernize the Environmental Protection Agency’s Compass financial management system using AI and its Momentum capabilities.