AE Industrial Partners has debuted Attilius as a national security-focused intelligence platform

Attilius supports data intelligence needs across DOW and IC

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Private investment firm AE Industrial Partners has launched Attilius Technologies, a national security intelligence platform formed through the acquisition and rebranding of a data intelligence and analytics provider serving the Department of War and the intelligence community.

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AE Industrial said Monday it will work with Attilius’ management team to support its growth initiatives. The deal’s financial terms were not disclosed.

What Is Attilius?

Attilius is a vertically integrated intelligence platform focused on national security applications. The company delivers end-to-end offerings spanning primary source data collection through deployment. It supports DOW and intelligence agencies as they work through complex mission requirements.

What Did AE Industrial Officials Say About the New Platform?

Kirk Konert, managing partner at AE Industrial, said data intelligence has become a central component of national security, giving agencies the speed and precision needed to identify and respond to emerging threats.

“Building on our long track record of investments that advance the United States’ defense and intelligence objectives, we believe the establishment of Attilius creates a strong foundation for success, positioning the platform to become one of the preeminent national security intelligence providers,” Konert added.

Chris Aguemon, vice president at AE Industrial, said the acquisition reflects the firm’s thematic focus on national security and positions it to accelerate the platform’s growth.

“With its strong mission pull, software IP underpinned by proprietary data, and deep customer trust, we look forward to leveraging the full resources, operational expertise, and industry relationships of our firm to support the Company’s continued expansion across the national security ecosystem,” Aguemon said.

What Other National Security Investments Has AE Industrial Made?

The Attilius launch follows a series of recent national security-focused moves by AE Industrial. The investment firm recently closed its acquisition of the space propulsion, power and electronics units of L3Harris Technologies, relaunching the business as an independent company under the Rocketdyne name with Kristin Houston as chief executive officer.

In July, AE Industrial portfolio company York Space Systems completed its acquisition of ALL.SPACE, a provider of satellite communications terminals and multinetwork connectivity solutions, in a transaction valued at approximately $300 million.

The firm’s portfolio company, Firefly Aerospace, also acquired Space-ng in June, bringing AI-powered vision navigation and autonomous guidance technology that had supported Firefly’s Blue Ghost lunar lander missions into its fleet of lunar landers and orbital vehicles.