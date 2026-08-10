Don Styer will oversee growth strategy and program execution for Consulting Solutions’ federal business unit

The appointment follows the company’s integration of multiple firms under one brand

Styer will bring decades of military, government and commercial sector leadership experience

Consulting Solutions has appointed Don Styer as executive vice president of federal solutions , the company announced Tuesday.

What Will Don Styer Oversee at Consulting Solutions?

In his new role, Styer will be responsible for strategy, growth, profit and loss management and program delivery for the company’s federal solutions business.

The company said Styer’s appointment follows the consolidation of six specialized firms under a single brand. The move was intended to create an integrated organization capable of delivering business transformation services through a unified structure.

Billy Milam , CEO of Consulting Solutions, said Styer’s experience supporting modernization efforts and deep understanding of the federal market will help the company strengthen its presence in the government sector.

Who Is Don Styer?

Styer is a retired U.S. Navy officer with more than 25 years of leadership experience in government and commercial sectors. Before joining Consulting Solutions, he spent over 10 years at Serco North America , where he held leadership roles including chief technology officer , senior vice president, enterprise technology officer and director of analytics and technology solutions.