Knox Systems and Google Public Sector seek to accelerate federal deployment of commercial software from SaaS and AI vendors

The same deployment path will work to accelerate FedRAMP authorization for software vendors

Knox CEO Irina Denisenko said her company and Google Public Sector are enabling SaaS and AI companies to better serve federal agencies

Managed federal cloud provider Knox Systems and Google Public Sector are collaborating to accelerate the deployment of commercial software from software-as-a-service and artificial intelligence vendors onto federal environments for use by government customers.

How Does the Knox-Google Collaboration Enable SaaS & AI Software Deployment?

Knox said Tuesday that the deployment pathway it offers would work to allow vendors to preserve the architecture, APIs and workflows they already use in commercial environments. This outcome is meant to be enabled by Knox’s unified platform running on Google Cloud, where a single API layer allows for the operation of commercial and government resources.

The combination of the Knox platform and Google Cloud will also work to facilitate FedRAMP authorization for the software vendors.

Commenting on the collaboration, Google Public Sector Head of ISV Partners Josh Dries said, “Government agencies deserve access to the same cutting-edge technology that commercial companies use regularly. By collaborating with Knox, we’re making it easier for innovative software companies to securely bring their applications to federal customers without sacrificing speed or modern development practices.”

For her part, Knox Systems CEO Irina Denisenko said, “Knox and Google Public Sector are creating a faster, more seamless path for AI and SaaS companies to serve federal agencies with software that is secure, scalable and production-ready from day one.”

How Else Has Knox Provided Government Customers With Commercial Technologies?

The recent collaboration continues Knox’s efforts to deliver commercial technologies to government customers. Earlier this year, Knox entered into a partnership with Carahsoft Technology, making the latter its Master Government Aggregator. Under that partnership, Carahsoft would work to expand public sector access to Knox’s managed cloud and AI security capabilities via reseller partners and various contract vehicles.

Regarding the effort, Denisenko said at the time, “By partnering with Carahsoft, we are expanding access to Knox’s secure managed cloud and continuous compliance capabilities, giving agencies a faster, lower-risk path to modernize while meeting the highest Federal security standards.”