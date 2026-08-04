Brent Newman has joined TekSynap as talent acquisition VP, in which capacity he will lead the company’s enterprise recruiting organization

Newman joins TekSynap from GovCIO, where he served as director of recruiting

TekSynap CEO Kamran Jinnah touted Newman’s ability to build up talent acquisition organizations and described him as an outstanding addition to his company’s leadership team

Technology company TekSynap has named Brent Newman as vice president of talent acquisition. TekSynap said Friday that Newman brings nearly two decades of leadership experience to his new role, which will see him take charge of the company’s enterprise recruiting organization.

His responsibilities include improving the hiring process experience for candidates, developing recruitment programs designed to scale alongside TekSynap’s expansion in the federal sector and advancing the company’s talent acquisition strategy.

What Did TekSynap’s Chief Executive Say About Brent Newman?

Commenting on his company’s new talent acquisition lead, TekSynap CEO Kamran Jinnah said Newman is “an outstanding addition to our executive leadership team” because of his “proven ability to build high-performing talent acquisition organizations.”

Jinnah underscored the importance his company is placing on attracting and retaining talent, and touted the “the strategic vision, leadership and operational excellence” that Newman provides, which are necessary for the company “to strengthen our recruiting capabilities while preserving the culture that has been instrumental to our success.”

Who Is Brent Newman?

Newman describes himself on LinkedIn as an “experienced strategic recruiting lead” and a “strong human resources professional” with “years of experience hiring candidates for Federal Government contracts, internal corporate services and commercial contracts.”

Newman joins TekSynap from GovCIO, where he served as director of recruiting for nearly seven years, working to support the organization’s health and civilian line of business. Previously, he worked at DMI, where he took on various recruitment leadership roles.

Commenting on his new position, Newman said, “I am honored to join TekSynap as vice president of talent acquisition,” adding, “Talent is the foundation of every successful company, and I look forward to partnering with our leadership team to strengthen our recruiting capabilities, attract exceptional talent, and support TekSynap’s continued growth and long-term success.”