Capitol Meridian Partners has named Maisha Glover as its newest operating partner

Glover previously served as a partner at McKinsey & Co.

Capitol Meridian’s second fund closed at $1.9 billion

Capitol Meridian Partners has appointed Maisha Glover, a defense technology executive, as an operating partner.

The Washington, D.C.-based private equity firm announced Glover’s appointment via a LinkedIn post and press release.

What Are Glover’s Responsibilities at Capitol Meridian?

As an operating partner, Glover will evaluate potential investment opportunities, serve on the boards of portfolio companies and work with those companies from initial due diligence through exit, with the goal of strengthening their operations and speeding up execution.

“I’m excited to join Capitol Meridian after building technology organizations and advising many of our nation’s most critical defense and security institutions,” said Glover. “The companies that will lead the next generation of defense are the ones that build their operating capabilities as deliberately as their offerings. I’m looking forward to working alongside portfolio company leadership teams to build that capacity.”

Glover’s appointment came days after Capitol Meridian closed its second fund at $1.9 billion, exceeding its $1.2 billion target. The firm plans roughly 10 investments from the fund, ranging from $50 million to $400 million each, with a portion likely directed toward companies based in Greater Washington, according to the Washington Business Journal.

In 2024, Capitol Meridian raised $900 million for its inaugural fund.

What Did Founding Partner Brooke Coburn Say About Glover’s Appointment?

Capitol Meridian Co-founder Brooke Coburn said Glover’s operating background and strategic outlook will help Capitol Meridian’s portfolio companies keep pace with an evolving threat environment.

“Maisha brings exactly the kind of operating depth and strategic perspective our portfolio companies need to help the defense and national security customers they serve stay ahead of an evolving threat environment,” Coburn said. “Her experience transforming and scaling technology businesses strengthens our ability to create lasting value across the portfolio. She is an exceptional addition to our Operating Partner bench.”

Who Is Maisha Glover?

Glover is a national security and government technology executive who most recently served as a partner at McKinsey & Co., where she advised U.S. defense and national security organizations on organizational performance.

She previously served as an executive vice president at Booz Allen Hamilton, where she led the company’s space and military intelligence business. Earlier in her career, Glover held executive positions at Engility and Leidos.

Glover is Capitol Meridian’s ninth operating partner, joining a group that includes three-time Wash100 winner Tiffanny Gates, Ryan McCarthy, Raanan Horowitz and Dennis Liberson.