BAE Systems and Scale AI are collaborating to accelerate the development and deployment of artificial intelligence capabilities for the Department of War’s operational platforms and mission environments.

BAE’s collaboration with Scale AI highlights the growing role of advanced AI and digital capabilities in shaping next-generation defense missions. Sign up now for the 2026 Digital Transformation Summit on April 22 to join a panel discussion about the digital backbone of defense modernization.

What Is the Scope of the BAE-Scale AI Collaboration?

Under the strategic relationship agreement, BAE said Thursday it will combine its experience in defense operations, systems integration and platforms with Scale AI’s portfolio of agentic AI technologies, including its Scale Data Engine and Generative AI Platform.

The companies plan to integrate Scale AI’s technologies into the architecture of DOW’s combat vehicles, deterrence programs and future platforms.

“Modern warfare is won at the speed of data,” said Peder Jungck, chief innovation and strategy officer for the intelligence and security sector at BAE. “By teaming with Scale AI, we are ensuring that the Department of War has access to the world’s most advanced agentic tools, to create intelligent, adaptive systems that can out-think and outpace the adversaries.”

Zane Teeters, head of public sector go-to-market at Scale AI, said the collaboration will deliver agentic AI capabilities to U.S. military platforms.

“The value of this agreement is ensuring that human operators have the most advanced AI capabilities available on today’s platforms and systems, dramatically accelerating the time to mission impact for the Department of War,” Teeters added.

How Does the Collaboration Align With BAE’s Defense Tech Initiatives?

The Scale AI agreement builds on BAE’s efforts to expand digital and software-driven capabilities for the Pentagon.

The company recently launched OneArc, a defense technology business that consolidates simulation, data analytics and AI capabilities to support military and allied customers.

BAE has teamed up with PLEXSYS through OneArc to advance the technical integration of their synthetic training systems in support of allied defense forces. It also partnered with Defense Unicorns to build a DevSecOps platform that achieved “awardable” status on DOW’s Platform One Solutions Marketplace.