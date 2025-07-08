BAE Systems’ DevSecOps offering, developed in collaboration with Defense Unicorns, has achieved Awardable status on the Department of Defense’s Platform One, or P1, Solutions Marketplace.

Sam Bushell, director of technology development for the intelligence and security sector at BAE Systems, said Monday that the milestone supports his company’s mission to apply automation, autonomy and artificial intelligence to DevSecOps.

“Our aim is to empower the DOD with rapid, resilient, and intelligent capabilities that drive decision advantage at mission speed,” the executive added.

BAE Systems and Defense Unicorns’ DevSecOps tool was built using Unicorn Delivery Service, a secure software delivery platform.

What is P1 Solutions Marketplace?

The P1 Solutions Marketplace serves as a digital repository of five-minute videos featuring pre-vetted hardware, software and services that address the U.S. government’s mission requirements.

BAE Systems’ entry on the P1 Solutions Marketplace discusses a real-world use case for its scalable and cloud-agnostic DevSecOps offering. The video is only accessible to government personnel.