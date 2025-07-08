Greg Yadzinski Named Metron Chief Operating Officer

Research, scientific and software capabilities provider Metron has appointed Greg Yadzinski, a technology development executive, as chief operating officer.

Metron said Yadzinski’s addition to the leadership team aligns with the company’s strategic initiative to drive operational excellence, deepen client relationships and accelerate innovation to meet evolving national security challenges.

Van Gurley, president and CEO of Metron, said Yadzinski’s background in strategic technology advancement and operational leadership strengthens the company’s executive team.

“His proven ability to drive growth and innovation in complex national security environments positions Metron well for continued success and expansion. Greg’s leadership will be instrumental as we build upon our legacy of delivering robust, scalable solutions tailored to our clients’ most critical operational needs,” added Gurley.

Established in 1984, Metron is an employee-owned company based in Reston, Virginia.

Who Is Greg Yadzinski?

Yadzinski brings to Metron over 30 years of executive leadership experience in technology development and strategic operations within national security and defense markets.

He has held leadership roles at HII, Alion Science and Technology and Commonwealth Technology Innovation.

The new Metron COO said he is excited to join the company to drive its strategic vision of advancing innovation and delivering national security platforms to customers.