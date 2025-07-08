Siemens Government Technologies executive Gregory Bowman has been appointed to the advisory board of Flash Metals USA, a subsidiary of metal recovery technologies company Metallium, formerly known as MTM Critical Metals.

Bowman’s Advisory Role

As part of the advisory board, Bowman will work with leaders from the mining, rare earth defining, chemicals and defense sectors, Metallium announced Monday. He will also serve as an adviser to Flash Metals USA President Steve Ragiel on various aspects of company strategy.

Commenting on his appointment, Bowman emphasized how the U.S. needed to “reestablish resilient, secure and domestic supply chains for rare earths and other strategic materials” and said Flash Metals USA’s technology works to help address the issue.

“I’m excited to support the company’s mission to bring clean, high-efficiency refining solutions to the forefront of U.S. industrial policy and our national readiness,” he added.

Bowman’s Career Highlights

Bowman has been with SGT for nearly a decade. Since joining the company in 2016, he has taken on multiple leadership roles and currently serves as chief corporate strategy officer and senior vice president of national security solutions.

Bowman had also been part of the U.S. Army for over 25 years, latterly serving as legislative counsel and strategic military law and policy adviser to the secretary of the Army. He retired with the rank of colonel.

Remarks of Metallium’s Michael Walshe

Metallium Managing Director and CEO Michael Walshe welcomed Bowman’s appointment.

“Greg brings an unparalleled combination of strategic vision, national security expertise and deep understanding of public-private partnerships and how they can accelerate advanced manufacturing and critical minerals processing in the U.S.,” he said, adding, “This expertise is invaluable as Flash Metals USA scales its modular, onshore technology platform to help secure the supply of rare earths and strategic metals for the U.S. His expertise and guidance will be instrumental in this effort.”