SAIC and ServiceNow have partnered on a new offering designed to enhance government risk reduction efforts for mission operations using artificial intelligence-driven platforms.

Combining SAIC’s Mission Integration Approach With ServiceNow AI Platform

SAIC said Monday the strategic collaboration will facilitate the integration of the ServiceNow AI Platform with SAIC’s mission labs to enable U.S. armed forces, intelligence and civilian agencies to transition from reactive IT risk efforts to autonomous resilience and no-fail mission environments.

The two companies will deliver real-time intelligence for decision-making, facilitate prediction and drive automation to reduce outages and incidents.

The partnership also aims to help customers accelerate the development, testing and deployment of outcome-based, secure IT services to meet current demands and address future challenges.

“Our collaboration with ServiceNow is focused on bringing commercial grade technology, including agentic AI, that unlock efficiencies to the government,” said Josh Jackson, executive vice president of the Army business group at SAIC.

“By combining our mission integration approach with ServiceNow’s innovative AI platform, we’re equipping agencies with the tools they need to accelerate modernization and provide positive user experiences,” added Jackson, a two-time Wash100 awardee.

Army Enterprise Service Management Platform

SAIC is implementing ServiceNow offerings to support its work on the Army Enterprise Service Management Platform to help improve Army processes and operations through the use of virtual agent capabilities.