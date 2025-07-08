CTC Moves Maryland Office to New Site in Linthicum

Concurrent Technologies Corp., or CTC, has moved its Maryland office to an upgraded facility in Linthicum from its old Annapolis Junction site, whose lease is expiring.

In a LinkedIn post Monday, the company said the relocation would put its new facilities and team members even closer to their main clients. The new features of CTC’s Linthicum office include purpose-built communication rooms and updated labs.

New CTC Office Aligned With Customers’ Needs

Kevin Pudliner, the company’s vice president for digital mission solutions, said the facility upgrades will enhance the delivery of CTC tools and services designed to boost client requirements and national defense.

“Relocating to Linthicum supports our strategic objective to operate efficiently while staying closely aligned with our clients’ missions,” the company executive added.

Chris Scott, CTC senior director, conveyed excitement on the office relocation.

“The Linthicum office provides a superior environment for our employees and customers, while offering room for expansion as we grow through new contracts and partnerships,” the company director said.

CTC Linthicum’s Defense Sector Neighbors

Defense sector companies with Linthicum facilities include Motorola Solutions, which received a potential $191 million contract in September 2024 from the Defense Information Systems Agency for radio sustainment services.

Northrop Grumman also has a Linthicum facility, which in 2023 was tasked to work on a $13 million U.S. Navy contract to modernize the maritime sensor system of the service branch’s MQ-4C unmanned aerial vehicle.