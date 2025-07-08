U.S. Air Force veteran Justin Collins shared on LinkedIn his promotion as vice president of enterprise infrastructure at General Dynamics Information Technology. Collins joined the company in August 2024 as senior director of business development, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Immediately before joining GDIT, he served as senior materiel leader, enterprise IT and cyber infrastructure at the Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, while holding the rank of Air Force colonel. In his Hanscom AFB role, Collins developed, fielded and maintained cloud network capabilities across all domains and classification levels. He announced in LinkedIn his Air Force retirement in the summer of 2024 after more than 27 years of service.

Collins’ Other Past Air Force Roles

Collins started his Air Force career in 1997 as project manager at the Eglin AFB’s Precision Strike System Program Office, serving as mission commander for the USAF EarthRadar Ground Penetrating Radar system. Subsequent Air Force roles that he handled include training new USAF and Department of Defense civilian employees as flight commander for the Air and Space Basics Course at Maxwell AFB. He also previously worked as Hanscom AFB’s Air Force program manager for Global Combat Support System acquisition, financial management and contracting.

In other previous postings, Collins served as Maxwell AFB’s director of operations/flight commander and as executive officer at USAF’s senior executive service at the Pentagon. He also had stint as Air Force commander of the 738th Air Expeditionary Advisory Squadron in Afghanistan and later as chief creative officer of the NATO Air Training Command in the Central Asian country.

Air Force Acquisition Experience

After his Afghanistan assignment, he served as the Air Force acquisition policy chief at the Pentagon and later as program manager at the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center before joining Hanson AFB’s enterprise IT and cyber infrastructure.

Collins holds a master’s degree in strategic studies from the Air War College, as well as a master in military arts and sciences degree from the Air Command and Staff College, and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of West Florida’s Lewis Bear Jr. College of Business.