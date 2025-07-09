Sam Hussain has been appointed head of the U.S. defense sector at Capgemini Government Solutions. In a LinkedIn post on Tuesday, Capgemini‘s U.S. federal business said that in his new role, Hussain will lead the company’s strategy and mission execution across the Department of Defense, intelligence community and defense industrial base.

Hussain thanked the company’s leadership for his appointment.

“Looking forward to collaborating with our incredible 350k+ colleagues & mission partners from United States Department of Defense + Allies to drive bold outcomes where it matters most!” he said on his LinkedIn page.

Who is Sam Hussain?

Hussain is a technology executive whose expertise is in corporate strategy, global security policy and forming partnerships within the DIB. Before joining Capgemini Government Solutions, he was a corporate growth and strategy leader at Peraton. Hussain’s other previous employers include CACI International, ManTech, Goldman Sachs and the Department of Defense.

Remarks of Capgemini Government Solutions’ Dan Ford

Dan Ford, CEO of Capgemini Government Solutions and a Wash100 Award winner, said he was thrilled to welcome Hussain to the leadership team.

“Sam’s strategic insight and deep mission familiarity make him an ideal leader to advance our OneCapgemini vision,” Ford said.

“He will play a critical role in accelerating our clients’ speed-to-mission through commercial innovation and technical excellence. I’m thrilled to welcome Sam to the Capgemini leadership team,” he added.