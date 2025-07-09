Muon Space Adds Five New Execs to Leadership Team

Muon Space has named five new senior executives to its leadership team, who bring to the company experience across the government and commercial space sectors. Their recruitment aims for “a truly end-to-end space systems company,” Greg Smirin, Muon Space president, said in a statement Tuesday.

“This is a strategic investment in the people and infrastructure that will enable us to scale with purpose and lead in the next era of space innovation,” the company’s head stressed.

Government Affairs and Mission Engineering VPs

The new appointees include Paula Trimble, who was named vice president of government affairs and strategy. She most recently served in the Space Development Agency as policy chief and director of legislative affairs. Trimble also previously worked for more than eight years at the Department of Defense’s Rapid Reaction Technology Office, preceded by stints at the Department of Commerce’s Office of Space Commercialization and the Federal Aviation Administration’s Office of Commercial Space Transportation.

Muon Space has also hired Carl Nardell as VP of mission engineering to lead the company’s initiatives in designing spacecraft for government and commercial clients. He has over 20 years of experience in aerospace, defense and commercial technology drawn from his past roles, including as a principal engineering fellow at Raytheon Technologies and senior positions at Google’s Skybox Imaging, MIT Lincoln Laboratory and Michigan Aerospace.

New Execs for Product, Legal and Finance

Another addition to the Muon Space leadership team, Gautier Brunet was appointed as product VP to oversee the roadmap and strategies for the company’s hardware and software offerings for mission operations. He previously served as Loft Orbital’s sales and business development VP and as chief operating officer at ThrustMe. He started his career in engineering positions at Airbus and the European Space Agency.

For legal, regulatory and corporate governance strategy, Muon hired Shirley Paley as chief legal officer, bringing to the company her experience in mergers and acquisitions, venture finance and commercial expansion. Her previous roles include as CLO for Formlabs, general counsel for Catalant Technologies and senior legal roles at Demandware and Sonus Networks.

Muon’s senior executive lineup now also includes Ryan Gray as chief finance officer, taking the lead role in financial strategy and long-term planning. He brings to his role more than 25 years of financial experience in public and private companies, such as Powin Energy, Planar Systems, Tektronix, Merant and Radisys.

The executive additions at California-based Muon follow its $146 million Series B funding round conclusion and acquisition of propulsion startup Starlight Engines.