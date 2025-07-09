Rise8 will develop a secure software production and delivery chain to support the U.S. Space Force’s Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution, or FORGE, missile defense program.

Rise8 CEO Bryon Kroger said in a statement issued Tuesday that the company’s selection by the USSF Space Systems Command for the three-year FORGE Path to Production contract is a “significant milestone.”

“Our approach is centered on delivering scalable capabilities rapidly and securely, ensuring that advanced ground or space-based infrared systems can operate seamlessly while meeting evolving threats,” the Rise8 chief executive explained.

Rise8 Contract to Deliver Cloud-Native System

Work under the contract includes the establishment of a cloud-native path to production that would serve to facilitate the deployment of third-party software. Part of the effort involves the implementation of a continuous integration/continuous delivery pipeline aligned with the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Risk Management Framework. Another element involves the scaling of cloud environments at Impact Levels 5 and 6.

Other FORGE Contractors

The Space Systems Command initiated FORGE to support U.S. warfighters’ capability on missile warning and tracking. In March, SSC awarded BAE Systems a $151 million contract for the further development of FORGE’s command and control ground system. The contract aims to develop a prototype C2 system designed for the Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared satellites.

Another contractor, SciTec, secured in April a $259 million award to provide FORGE with a scalable, cybersecure ground OPIR processing capability.