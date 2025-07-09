RTX company Raytheon conducted a demonstration of its Barracuda mine neutralization vehicle, completing its first untethered, semi-autonomous operation.

RTX said Tuesday the Barracuda mine neutralizer showcased its autonomous capabilities during open-water testing in Narragansett Bay in Rhode Island. The test validated Barracuda’s capacity for autonomous underwater navigation, communication, target detection and identification and operation.

The development brings the U.S. Navy’s Barracuda mine neutralization program closer to initial operational capability and low-rate production, expected by 2030.

What Is the Barracuda Mine Neutralizer?

The Barracuda is a mine neutralization system meant to operate untethered and semi-autonomously. It is designed to track and identify bottom, volume and near-surface mines, whose neutralization will be decided by a man-in-the-loop.

The RTX business is also developing a larger, more advanced Barracuda variant intended for broader missions like subsea and seabed warfare.

Remarks by Raytheon’s Barbara Borgonovi

“This recent testing demonstrates the significant strides we’ve made in advancing mine countermeasure technology,” said Barbara Borgonovi , president of naval power at Raytheon.

“Barracuda’s capabilities will dramatically improve safety and efficiency for the U.S. Navy, keeping sailors out of harm’s way while effectively addressing underwater threats,” she added.