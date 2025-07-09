Casepoint + OPEXUS has entered into a five-year contract with the Department of the Air Force to provide its artificial intelligence-driven software-as-a-service data discovery platform to the Air Force Judge Advocate General Corps enterprise.

Data Discovery Platform Contract Scope

The company said Wednesday that its Casepoint platform will work to provide eDiscovery, legal hold, cloud data storage and other data discovery services.

The platform supports litigation, investigations, Freedom of Information Act, congressional inquiries and data compliance. It has a Department of Defense Impact Level 5 authority to operate and recently achieved Air Force ATO.

Under the agreement, Casepoint will work to enable JAG Corps airmen and civilian personnel in various locations worldwide to collaborate on case matters regardless of physical location. The Air Force also intends to utilize the platform’s capacity to handle large data volumes and users across global Air Force offices.

“We are excited to help the Air Force enhance operational excellence by leveraging modern technology and advanced AI to drive efficiency across the organization,” said Chris Kruse , chief revenue officer at Casepoint + OPEXUS.

“Being able to add an attorney in the field or initiate legal holds from anywhere is critical for their needs. The Casepoint platform leverages intuitive templates and robust automation to streamline and automate workflows in the most secure cloud-based legal platform,” he added.