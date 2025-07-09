in DOD, News

Chainguard Container Images Integrated Into Raft Products

Raft logo / LinkedIn
Container images provided by Chainguard have been integrated into Raft's products.
Defense technology company Raft has integrated into its offerings the container images provided by Chainguard.

Raft said Tuesday that under its partnership with Chainguard, the integration will benefit three products, namely [R] AI Mission System, [R] Data Platform and [R] Application Platform. The partnership is envisioned to facilitate the delivery of secure agentic artificial intelligence and various data products that comply with Department of Defense requirements. Chainguard’s container images will work to ensure that resulting code is resilient and verifiable.

Remarks by Raft & Chainguard CTOs

Commenting on the collaboration, Raft Chief Technology Officer Bhaarat Sharma said, “This partnership allows us to push the edge of defense innovation — without ever compromising the hardened foundation that warfighters require.”

For his part, Chainguard co-founder and CTO Matt Moore said, “Raft is changing what’s possible for the Department of Defense by delivering agentic AI and data solutions at mission speed. At Chainguard, we’re proud to provide the secure software foundation that helps Raft move quickly without ever sacrificing security or compliance.”

