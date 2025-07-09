Doug Magee, president of the government services group at Day & Zimmermann, discussed how the Objectives and Key Results, or OKR, system in the book “Measure What Matters,” by venture capitalist John Doerr could help the government services segment support mission-critical operations and scale responsibly without compromising culture or quality.

Objectives & Key Results

In a memo to employees published Tuesday on the company’s website, Magee wrote that objectives are “clearly defined goals that answer the question: What do we want to achieve?”

He defined key results as “measurable milestones” that are time-bound and quantitative and indicate how an organization is making progress when it comes to achieving the objective.

According to Magee, OKRs could help an organization achieve agility, accountability and clarity of priorities and purpose.

“OKRs are not a silver bullet. They won’t replace strong leadership, communications, creativity, integrity, or operational excellence. But when implemented with intention, they will amplify what we already do well and surface areas where we can improve,” the head of the government services group noted.

How OKRs Could Help D&Z Government Services Grow?

For Magee, aligning OKRs across the organization could enable the company’s government services group to establish a data-driven culture where outcomes guide decisions; ensure strategic coherence as the segment forges new government partnerships and expands its services; empower teams and individuals to take ownership of results; and promote a culture of learning and feedback.

“As the President of Government Services, my objective is simple: Build an organization that performs with purpose, adapts with agility, and delivers with integrity,” Magee stated.

“The key results I care about most include our ability to scale with discipline, retain top talent, and deliver exceptional outcomes for the communities and agencies we serve,” the Day & Zimmerman executive added.