Lockheed Martin has teamed up with technology startup HavocAI to accelerate the development of medium unmanned surface vehicles, or mUSVs.

“The future of maritime warfare is autonomous, and the mUSV is at the forefront of this revolution,” Paul Lwin, CEO of HavocAI, said Tuesday.

Under the partnership, Lockheed Martin will share its expertise and expertise in advanced weapon integration to support the development and rapidly scale the production of HavocAI’s mUSVs.

HavocAI, based in Rhode Island, provides scalable maritime autonomy technologies and autonomous surface vessels to commercial and defense customers. The startup recently completed sea trials of its 42-foot vessel.

“By collaborating with Lockheed Martin, we can integrate advanced weapons systems and deliver complete solutions that meet the evolving needs of our warfighters,” Lwin added.

HavocAI also plans to introduce a 100-foot unmanned vessel in the coming months.

DOD Demand for Autonomous Maritime Platforms

The Department of Defense is paying increased attention to developing and manufacturing unmanned capabilities. In the House Armed Services Committee’s $150 billion reconciliation bill, about $1.8 billion was allocated toward the production of mSUVs.

“The mUSV is a game-changer for maritime defense, offering enhanced range, payload capacity and mission versatility,” commented Chris Moran, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin Ventures.”