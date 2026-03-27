Retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Frank Whitworth III , a four-time Wash100 Award winner, has been named a strategic adviser at Satellogic .

What Is Whitworth’s Role at Satellogic?

As strategic adviser, Whitworth will guide the engagement with international customers, advise on its technology road map and support the integration of high-frequency Earth observation into intelligence architectures, Satellogic said Wednesday.

“Access to timely geospatial intelligence is foundational to national security. VADM Whitworth has led this mission at the highest level. His experience will help us align our capabilities with evolving defense and intelligence requirements,” said Emiliano Kargieman , co-founder and CEO of Satellogic.

Who Is Frank Whitworth?

Whitworth is a veteran defense and intelligence leader with decades of experience advancing national security missions. He retired in late 2025 as director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, where he oversaw the delivery of critical geospatial intelligence supporting global operations. Beyond his advisory position with Satellogic, Whitworth leads national security efforts as president of r4 Federal.

“I know the capabilities of our adversaries, the complexities of assessing global threats, and the resulting imperative for persistent monitoring. Satellogic’s constellation is designed to address that imperative by combining scale, frequency, and resolution,” said Whitworth.

The former NGA director’s appointment comes as Satellogic develops a continuous monitoring system tailored for defense and intelligence. By moving beyond restrictive tasking models, its architecture provides persistent coverage of military installations, logistics networks and vast operational environments to maintain situational awareness.