Jordan Burris, head of public sector at Socure, called on the Trump administration to “elevate digital identity as critical infrastructure” as part of efforts to address cyber-enabled fraud following the release of the Cyber Strategy for America and an executive order on countering cybercrime and fraud.

The call to strengthen digital identity comes as government and industry leaders continue to address evolving cyberthreats and fraud risks. Join experts at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21 as they explore cybersecurity priorities shaping the federal landscape. Sign up today to reserve your spot.

In a statement published Thursday, Burris said the administration’s actions, such as raising the issue of cyber-enabled fraud, advancing public-private collaboration and launching an interagency review, represent progress. However, he said identity remains the common factor behind cybercrime-enabled fraud schemes, including benefits fraud, account takeover, impersonation scams and synthetic identity abuse.

How Should the Administration Strengthen Digital Identity Efforts?

Aside from elevating digital identity as critical infrastructure, Burris said federal leaders should advance cross-sector alignment at the highest levels and measure fraud prevention outcomes transparently to determine what is working and where vulnerabilities persist.

“If we want fewer victims, fewer scam proceeds, and fewer criminals slipping through the cracks, the next step is obvious: treat digital identity like the front line it is, not an afterthought,” Burris noted.

What Does the Digital Identity Blueprint Propose?

Burris also referenced a digital identity blueprint released in November 2024 that calls for a cohesive national digital identity trust strategy.

The proposal recommends establishing executive-level leadership to align agencies and implementing measurable accountability to monitor fraud reduction and identity assurance outcomes.

“Measured against that blueprint, the current strategy reflects progress in disruption and coordination,” Burris said. “What we do not yet see is a cohesive, national digital identity strategy that treats identity as foundational infrastructure rather than a fragmented compliance function scattered across government, financial services, telecom, healthcare, and the broader digital economy.”

Burris recently discussed six trends that would define the U.S. digital identity landscape in 2026.

What Does Socure Do?

Socure develops digital identity verification and fraud prevention technologies for government agencies and commercial clients.

In February, the company launched Socure for Government RiskOS, a platform designed to help agencies modernize digital identity verification and strengthen fraud prevention. In 2025, it secured a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program moderate authorization for its SocureGov platform.