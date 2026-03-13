Tricentis has launched a new agentic quality engineering platform designed to help enterprises test and release software faster while maintaining oversight as artificial intelligence accelerates application development.

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The company said Tuesday the platform is powered by the Tricentis AI Workspace, a unified environment that coordinates multiple AI agents to support software testing, performance validation and quality intelligence throughout the development lifecycle.

According to Kevin Thompson, CEO of Tricentis, organizations are generating code faster than ever with AI, but many still struggle to verify its reliability and security before deploying it to production environments.

How Does the Tricentis AI Workspace Operate?

The new platform is intended to address that challenge by orchestrating specialized AI agents that automate key testing and validation tasks while preserving human governance over release decisions. These are the agents designed to streamline the software development life cycle:

Agentic quality intelligence: Evaluates risk signals and assesses release readiness.

Agentic test automation: Scales automated testing for enterprise applications.

Agentic performance testing: Expedites performance validation and bottleneck analysis.

Agentic test creation: Empowers engineers to generate reusable test cases using natural language inputs.

David Cowell, Tricentis’ vice president of AI and machine learning, said the company has already used agentic testing internally to accelerate transformation initiatives, including reducing the timeline of a cloud migration project from several months to about a week.

Why Is AI-Driven Testing Becoming More Important?

The launch reflects a broader shift toward automation and AI-assisted testing as organizations attempt to manage increasingly complex software environments.

Ben Baldi, senior vice president of global public sector at Tricentis, has previously highlighted the challenges in several industry opinion articles discussing software reliability in government and defense systems.

In a February 2026 article published on the defense electronics site Battlespace, Baldi wrote that defense agencies often face shrinking teams and compressed delivery timelines, which can make it difficult to maintain rigorous testing standards. He argued that testing must become continuous and deeply integrated across the software development life cycle, particularly for mission-critical systems where even minor defects could cause operational disruptions.

Baldi noted that AI can help address this problem by scanning code for vulnerabilities, monitoring system changes and validating that software operates as intended.

How Do Automation and AI Support Resilient Digital Systems?

Baldi has also emphasized that automation plays a critical role in strengthening government technology infrastructure.

In a November 2025 opinion piece published on GovLoop, he said automated testing allows agencies to detect vulnerabilities earlier in development cycles and validate updates before deployment, reducing the risk of outages or cyber incidents.

Why Do Skilled Teams Still Matter in AI-Enabled Development?

While automation and AI tools are expanding software testing capabilities, Baldi has also stressed that technology must complement, not replace, skilled personnel.

In a May 2025 opinion article published on Route Fifty, he wrote that government agencies must combine experienced IT professionals with modern platforms to improve digital services and maintain cybersecurity readiness.

Baldi cited an example from North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services, where automation was used to support thousands of software tests for a public benefits portal, reducing regression testing time and freeing staff to focus on improving service delivery.

He concluded that pairing skilled teams with AI-enabled testing tools enables organizations to move faster while maintaining reliability and security.