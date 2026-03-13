Heven AeroTech has secured a basic ordering agreement, or BOA, from the U.S. Army Contracting Command at Redstone Arsenal for the procurement of its Z1 unmanned aerial system .

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What Does the Heven AeroTech BOA Cover?

The company said Thursday the BOA established a contract vehicle that allows Army units to procure long-endurance Z1 drones and associated hydrogen generation systems through a streamlined acquisition process.

Michael Buscher , president of U.S. operations at Heven AeroTech and a speaker at the recently concluded 2026 GovCon Executive Leadership Summit, said the agreement represents an important step in streamlining procurement for Army units seeking advanced drone capabilities.

“Hydrogen-powered systems offer extended endurance, logistical flexibility, and reduced dependency on traditional fuel and battery supply chains. Through this BOA, we are positioned to provide Army units with a pre-negotiated acquisition pathway to Heven’s systems, enabling faster procurement and accelerating our ability to support evolving mission requirements with resilient, domestically aligned technology,” Buscher said.

How Does Blue UAS Select Qualification Support the Agreement?

The agreement is enabled by Heven’s Blue UAS Select qualification. It aligns with Army goals for rapid deployment, testing, evaluation, integration, sustainment and modernization of unmanned systems. It also advances the executive order titled “Unleashing American Drone Dominance,” which emphasizes strengthening U.S. drone capabilities and the domestic industrial base.

Strategic Alignment: From Procurement to Tactical Logistics

This BOA is closely aligned with Heven AeroTech’s broader role in federal energy initiatives. In February, the company’s subsidiary, Zepher Flight Labs, secured a contract modification under the Department of War’s Hydrogen at the Tactical Edge of Contested Logistics program. While the BOA streamlines the purchase of Z1 drones, the HyTEC work focuses on the specialized hydrogen generation trailers required to fuel them in austere, frontline environments.