Booz Allen and Anduril have integrated C2, cyber and zero trust capabilities on Menace systems

Integration supports cyber access, situational awareness and secure communications at the tactical edge

The 2026 Cyber Summit on Thursday will cover zero trust, AI in cyber defense and post-quantum cryptography

Booz Allen Hamilton and Anduril Industries have partnered to integrate and deploy cyber, command-and-control and zero trust capabilities on Anduril’s Menace compute and communications systems.

As defense contractors continue integrating cyber, AI and tactical edge technologies to support contested operations, government and industry leaders are expected to discuss the future of cyber mission capabilities at the 2026 Cyber Summit on Thursday. The event will feature panel discussions on zero trust, quantum computing and post-quantum cryptography, AI in cyber defense and other emerging technologies shaping federal cyber operations and national security missions. Reserve your seat now!

Booz Allen said Monday the integrated capabilities, which are also linked to Anduril’s Lattice software, are designed to support tactical edge operators that require cyber access, situational awareness, radio frequency effects and secure communications on deployable systems.

What Booz Allen Cyber Capabilities Run on Anduril’s Menace?

Booz Allen’s Sit(x) platform now runs on Menace and supports coordination across mission partners. It connects Lattice users with Tactical Assault Kit-based and partner systems to support coalition information-sharing.

Booz Allen’s Dynamic Effects Tasking System, or DETS, also operates on Menace as a Lattice-integrated application. The system allows operators to task and execute cyber and RF effects within the same command-and-control environment.

In addition, Booz Allen’s zero trust offerings run on Menace to provide logging, policy enforcement and security controls. The companies said the integrations help mission teams deploy and secure systems globally without relying on multiple separate products.

What Did Booz Allen’s Steve Escaravage Say About the Partnership?

In a LinkedIn post published Monday, Steve Escaravage, president of Booz Allen’s defense technology group and a 2026 Wash100 awardee, said the six-year collaboration between the two companies has combined faster innovation with mission-ready technology.

Escaravage said Booz Allen’s EdgeXtend platform, built on Anduril’s Voyager hardware system, delivers a resilient edge environment designed to keep teams operating in contested conditions.

He also described the latest announcement as a strategic partnership between the companies and said the effort marks “a step forward for American-made defense technology.”

How Does the Anduril Partnership Align With Booz Allen’s AI & Defense Technology Investments?

The Anduril integration aligns with Booz Allen’s recent efforts to expand tactical edge and autonomous mission capabilities through strategic technology investments. In April, Booz Allen Ventures invested in NODA AI, whose orchestration platform is designed to help military operators manage multidomain autonomous systems across platforms and providers.

Booz Allen also expanded its work in mission-critical communications through an investment in O-RAN Development Co. to support AI-native technologies for 5G and emerging 6G networks.

In addition, Booz Allen recently invested in Hadean to advance AI-powered digital wargaming and command-and-control technologies and expanded its defense technology partnerships through work with Palantir focused on mission and operational capabilities for government customers.