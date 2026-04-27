Booz Allen Hamilton has made a strategic investment in NODA AI through its venture capital arm, Booz Allen Ventures, expanding its portfolio of autonomy-focused technologies supporting defense missions.

How Does NODA AI Enable Multi-Domain Autonomy?

The investment, part of NODA AI’s Series A funding round, is aimed at advancing an orchestration platform designed to integrate and manage heterogeneous autonomous systems, allowing military users to coordinate air, land, sea and space assets within a unified operational framework, Booz Allen said Friday.

NODA AI has already been selected as the orchestrator for the Department of War’s multi-domain collaborative autonomy efforts and continues to support evaluations for other defense programs.

“NODA provides an important layer within the technology stack, and their capabilities will be increasingly important as autonomous platforms become pervasive throughout national security missions,” said Randy Yamada, a vice president in Booz Allen’s defense technology group and head of its autonomy portfolio.

The investment follows the DOW’s announcement of a plan to spend $55 billion on autonomous capabilities.

How Does the Investment Align With Booz Allen’s Defense Tech Strategy?

The move builds on Booz Allen’s broader effort to invest in emerging defense technologies through Booz Allen Ventures, which focuses on early-stage companies in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, space and autonomy.

Recent additions to its investment portfolio highlight a focus on multi-domain innovation, including Ulysses for maritime robotics, Portal Space Systems for maneuverable spacecraft, and Hadean for AI-driven wargaming and simulation.

Booz Allen expanded its venture capital fund to $300 million in 2025 to support continued investments aligned with defense innovation priorities.