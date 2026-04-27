Deloitte & Touche has secured an $82.1 million firm-fixed-price call order from the U.S. Air Force for financial management, financial improvement, audit remediation and IT services.

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What Are the Details of the Air Force’s Contract Award to Deloitte & Touche?

The Department of War said Friday that the consulting services firm will provide financial audit remediation support at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland and Washington, D.C.

Work will be performed through April 23, 2029.

The contract was awarded through a competitive acquisition process. The Air Force received four offers.

The Air Force District of Washington serves as the contracting activity.

What Is Deloitte & Touche’s History of Supporting the US Military?

Deloitte & Touche has long supported the Air Force and other U.S. military services. The Arlington, Virginia-headquartered firm also secured an initial $800 million contract in 2018 and a $211 million contract modification in 2023 from the Air Force for audit readiness and financial management support.

Deloitte & Touche also won a $90 million IDIQ from the U.S. Navy in 2025 for enterprise management and technical support services. Work under the contract will be performed in Suffolk, Virginia, until Feb. 2, 2031, if all options are exercised.

Additionally, the firm is providing capabilities to help the Army manage engineering and construction projects under a $26 million contract also awarded in 2025.