Viasat has launched its Tactical Mission Fabric, or TMF, an edge-to-cloud networking overlay to enhance military networks. The company said Thursday that TMF offers the Department of War an open and interoperable architecture to modernize its current infrastructure and support artificial intelligence-powered capabilities at the tactical edge to support mission needs.

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How Does Viasat’s Tactical Mission Fabric Support Military Operations?

According to Viasat, TMF utilizes NetAgility to enable automated network orchestration, allowing seamless failover and continued operations in contested environments. NetAgility, a software-defined platform, is designed to maintain connectivity, even during cyber and electronic warfare attacks.

TMF also integrates distributed cloud computing capabilities to reduce latency and support real-time data processing to enable faster decision-making and improved coordination across mission operations.

“Today’s missions shouldn’t be hampered by stovepiped networks or technologies that restrict the flow of information,” David Schmolke, vice president of mission connections and cybersecurity at Viasat, stated. “TMF is built to help the Joint Force operate when communications links are disrupted or under attack — closing the gap between abundant edge systems and the applications and cloud services needed to turn that edge data into real-time mission decisions.”

Additionally, the new offering provides a suite of cybersecurity features, including continuous monitoring and dual-layer encryption, in alignment with the Pentagon’s zero trust requirements.

What Other Capabilities Does Viasat Provide to Government Customers?

Viasat offers a range of satellite communications capabilities to support government and military missions. In December, the company developed a unified global Ka band satcom network that integrates its satellites with partner systems to deliver secure, high-capacity connectivity across domains. The network is designed to operate with existing military systems and support mobile platforms in contested environments.

In February, Viasat introduced a portfolio of satellite services for uncrewed aerial vehicle operations. The offering supports border security, public safety, defense, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions by providing resilient, continuous communications through L band connectivity and low-power UAV terminals.

