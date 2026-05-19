GRVTY has launched its new Maritime Technologies organization

New GRVTY unit will target contested maritime operations with advanced technologies

GRVTY CTO Phil Root will lead the Maritime technologies unit

GRVTY has launched Maritime Technologies , a new organization that will operate under its chief technology officer, or CTO, office.

What Capabilities Will Maritime Technologies Provide?

Maritime Technologies will focus on delivering capabilities to support U.S. and allied missions in contested maritime environments, the Tampa, Florida-based national security company said Monday. The new organization combines technologies in four operational areas: autonomy, endurance, precision navigation and scalable capability delivery.

The initiative builds on GRVTY’s broader push into edge analytics and mission intelligence technologies, including the recent launch of the Coalition Edge platform for real-time geospatial intelligence and radio frequency-based analytics in contested environments.

What Systems Are Included in the Portfolio?

The Maritime Technologies portfolio includes Awarion, an artificial intelligence-enabled autonomous lookout system that combines electro-optical and infrared video with deep neural networks to monitor vessels, obstacles and marine activity through passive sensing.

The portfolio also features Project Thor, an autonomous undersea vehicle designed for long-endurance, long-range payload delivery missions. Axis provides precision navigation through an inertial navigation unit engineered for GPS-denied environments. The fourth pillar, scale, reflects GRVTY’s ability to integrate and deliver capabilities within its broader portfolio in support of U.S. and allied maritime operations.

The launch also expands GRVTY’s growing footprint in naval and maritime mission technologies following a $75 million other transaction agreement awarded in March to support Navy C5ISR prototype development.

Phil Root , GRVTY CTO and member of the company’s advisory board , will serve as head of Maritime Technologies. He said the maritime domain will play a central role in the next decade of strategic competition alongside the company’s space, spectrum and cyber portfolios.

“Maritime Technologies is our answer: a focused, mission-driven team that puts autonomy, range, precision navigation, and scale directly in the hands of the operators who need them most,” Root added.