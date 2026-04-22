Defense technology firm GRVTY and DeNOVO , a service-disabled veteran-owned small business based in Colorado, have introduced Coalition Edge , a distributed edge analytics platform that provides real-time geospatial intelligence and radio frequency-based insights in contested and degraded environments.

What Does Coalition Edge Provide?

GRVTY said Tuesday Coalition Edge enables uninterrupted data flow and analytics without depending on persistent networks or centralized systems. The platform supports situational awareness and decision-making in connected, congested, degraded and denied conditions, offering mission-ready intelligence across dynamic environments.

“Coalition Edge is about turning distributed data into actionable intelligence, even in adverse conditions,” said Katie Selbe , CEO of GRVTY.

“Through our Origin platform, we’re demonstrating how multi‑INT data collected at the edge can be fused, orchestrated, and delivered as prioritized, auditable intelligence fast enough to support real mission decisions,” Selbe added.

Who Are the Coalition Members?

The effort brings together multiple industry participants with defined roles. GRVTY provides the mission analytics and orchestration layer through its Origin platform, while DeNOVO serves as lead integrator and oversees interoperability and orchestration across edge and cloud environments.