KBR’s mission technology solutions division has partnered with defense technology company Tagup to accelerate the delivery of artificial intelligence tools and enable AI-driven decision intelligence in support of U.S. military operations.

The partnership highlights how the industry is advancing AI-enabled decision intelligence to support faster, data-driven military operations. Attend the 2026 Intel Summit to join discussions about data, AI, cyber capabilities, secure information-sharing, and how intelligence organizations are advancing their modernization priorities. Reserve your seat now!

KBR said Tuesday the strategic alliance will facilitate the integration of Tagup‘s Manifest AI-based platform into its global logistics mission sets to help Department of War organizations modernize readiness and support faster data-driven decision-making.

What Did KBR & Tagup Leaders Say About the Partnership?

Doug Hill, president of readiness and sustainment at KBR, said partnering with Tagup allows the company to incorporate decision intelligence into sustainment workflows.

“This accelerates mission impact for the Marines, the Army and other defense organizations that depend on us to keep operations executable and forces ready. It also strengthens our competitive position, helping us drive growth, win more of the programs we pursue and deliver greater value across existing programs while enhancing operational efficiency,” Hill added.

Tagup CEO Jon Garrity said sustainment operations at KBR’s scale involve thousands of resource trade-offs across global environments.

“Manifest gives KBR the ability to turn that complexity into a quantitative advantage by continuously modeling the logistics environment, evaluating courses of action against real constraints and surfacing the decisions that protect readiness before problems compound,” Garrity noted.

What Is Tagup’s Manifest Platform?

Manifest is an AI-driven decision engine designed to integrate human input with Tagup’s Generative Reinforcement Learning technology to model and improve logistics operations.

The platform is designed to simulate large volumes of logistics scenarios and generate recommended courses of action within seconds to help users manage constrained resources, anticipate disruptions and support readiness objectives. It also includes a conversational AI interface that enables sustainment teams to assess trade-offs, account for uncertainty and choose executable plans based on real-world conditions.

How Does the Partnership Align With KBR’s Military Digital Engineering Efforts?

The partnership comes as KBR expands its digital engineering capabilities to support U.S. military modernization efforts, including investments in digital labs and model-based environments.

The company recently secured a $77 million Space Force task order for digital engineering capabilities and assured communications in support of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s modernization priorities.