SAIC has received a $50.6 million Navy task order for torpedo defense system modernization support

The award covers support for TD systems, including Nixie and MK 58 Compact Rapid Attack Weapon

AI, digital engineering and other naval tech priorities will be discussed at the 2026 Navy Summit

SAIC has received a $50.6 million follow-on task order from the U.S. Navy’s Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Newport, Rhode Island, to continue providing design, modernization and sustainment support services for torpedo defense systems.

SAIC’s latest Navy task order underscores the growing focus on advanced technologies to counter evolving maritime threats. These priorities will take center stage at the 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27, where government and industry leaders will discuss artificial intelligence, digital engineering, enterprise network modernization, the hybrid fleet and more. Register now to secure your seat at this SAIC-backed event and join the conversation shaping the future of naval operations.

What Is the Scope of the Navy Task Order?

Under the task order, SAIC said Wednesday it will use digital engineering capabilities to streamline design conceptualization, prototyping and fabrication of software and hardware to support torpedo systems modernization efforts. The company will integrate modeling simulation and stimulation processes to support system analyses, strengthen cybersecurity and generate data-driven insights.

The company will support AN/SLQ-25 Torpedo Countermeasures Transmitting Set, commonly known as Nixie; Acoustic Device Countermeasures; MK 58 Compact Rapid Attack Weapon; EX 2 Torpedo Warning System and Submarine Launched Unmanned Aerial System. SAIC will also support emerging technologies and intelligence projects for the Navy and foreign military sales customers.

The task order supports multiple NUWC Code 85 program offices, including the Undersea Warfare Systems Program Office, Office of Naval Research, International Fleet Support Program Office and Office of Naval Intelligence.

What Did SAIC EVP Barbara Supplee Say About the Award?

Barbara Supplee, executive vice president of SAIC’s Army Navy Business Group and a 2026 Wash100 awardee, said the award reflects the Navy’s confidence in the company’s ability to deliver modern torpedo defense systems needed to protect the fleet and address emerging threats.

“We are proud to continue supporting NUWC Code 85 with the engineering rigor, innovation, and agility required to ensure our warfighters remain safe, informed, and ready,” Supplee added.

In a blog post, Supplee discussed how digital engineering tools and digital thread capabilities could help the Navy accelerate modernization efforts, improve readiness and streamline the lifecycle management of defense systems.

What Other Recent Navy Contracts Has SAIC Won?

The torpedo defense task order follows several recent Navy-related awards to SAIC. In April, the company secured a task order from Naval Air Systems Command to modernize and sustain aircraft armament and support equipment.

SAIC also received a $123 million contract to provide engineering and maintenance support for the Royal Saudi Naval Forces’ command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, as well as a potential $242 million Navy contract to continue to operate and modernize the service’s propulsion test facility.