Carahsoft has entered into a strategic partnership with Cognition AI

Under the partnership, Carahsoft will provide public sector access to Devin, a model-agnostic AI development platform

Devin will be made available to government customers via Carahsoft’s reseller partners and government procurement contracts

Carahsoft will serve as the Master Government Aggregator for artificial intelligence software engineering company Cognition AI under a recently announced strategic partnership.

What Does the Carahsoft-Cognition AI Partnership Cover?

Carahsoft said Wednesday that via the partnership, it will work to provide public sector access to Devin, Cognition AI’s model-agnostic AI development platform. Access to the platform will be made possible through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts, as well as through the company’s reseller partners.

The partnership also calls on Carahsoft to work with Cognition AI on joint go-to-market efforts.

“Carahsoft’s partnership with Cognition AI makes harnessing the full potential of AI a reality for our public sector customers,” commented Carahsoft Vice President for Open Source and DevSecOps Solutions Natalie Gregory, adding, “Alongside our reseller partners, we are pleased to streamline procurement of Cognition AI’s solutions for the public sector.”

What Is the Devin Platform?

Devin is a model-agnostic AI development platform built on a compound AI architecture. It works to orchestrate multiple models depending on the task it is given, including code analysis, transformation, testing and documentation. The platform is designed to support government agency modernization efforts, including COBOL and mainframe modernization.

“Our platform doesn’t just translate legacy code – it understands it. That distinction is critical when agencies are modernizing millions of lines of COBOL and decades of mainframe logic, where a surface-level conversion creates more risk than it removes,” said Cognition AI VP of Partnerships Gardner Johnson.

“By combining our agentic AI development platform with Carahsoft’s deep expertise in infrastructure modernization, cloud services and compliance, we’re empowering customers to reduce modernization timelines, lower risk and scale AI adoption with confidence,” Johnson added.

What Other AI Capabilities Has Carahsoft Offered to the Public Sector?

The partnership with Cognition AI is Carahsoft’s latest effort to bring AI capabilities to government customers. Since late April, Carahsoft has agreed to serve as public sector distributor for Clio’s AI-powered legal platform, Willow’s operational AI platform and 2Trust.AI’s AI governance and compliance platform.

Also, in May, Carahsoft announced that it was making Scale AI’s generative artificial intelligence platform and test and evaluation offerings available to federal agencies via its General Services Administration Schedule contract.