GRVTY Names Army Veteran Tom James to Advisory Board

GRVTY has added retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Tom James to its advisory board

James served 43 years in military leadership roles, including deputy commander of U.S. Space Command

As an advisory board member, James will help shape GRVTY’s strategy across space, cyber and other domains

GRVTY has appointed Tom James, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general, to its advisory board.

The company said Wednesday James will help guide its strategy as it expands capabilities across cyber, space, spectrum and undersea mission areas.

What Did GRVTY CEO Katie Selbe Say About James?

GRVTY CEO Katie Selbe said James is one of the country’s leading strategic thinkers in space operations and brings expertise in orbital warfare, joint integration and future force requirements.

“From shaping space policy at the Pentagon to leading at U.S. Space Command, he brings the kind of operational depth and strategic vision that aligns directly with GRVTY’s mission to accelerate national security,” Selbe added.

Who Is Tom James?

James is former deputy commander of U.S. Space Command, where he helped oversee the integration of space capabilities across joint and combined forces and the protection of space-based assets.

His 43-year military career included leadership positions focused on planning and executing space operations and orbital warfare. He also served in space policy roles at the Pentagon and as deputy of the Army Space and Missile Defense Command’s Future Warfare Center.

Before entering the space operations field, James served in enlisted and officer roles across special operations, medical and aviation units. The 25-year Army space operations officer also held leadership and planning assignments across the Air Force, Special Operations and Joint Commands.

The University of Southern Mississippi molecular biology graduate holds a master’s degree in international relations from Auburn University at Montgomery and three master’s degrees from the U.S. Air Force’s Air University. He is also a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School Senior Executive Fellowship Program.

What Is GRVTY?

GRVTY is a national security company that provides capabilities across cyber, space, spectrum and undersea domains. It launched as a platform company of Arlington Capital Partners in 2025 to provide defense technology systems for the Department of War, the intelligence community and the Department of Homeland Security.

GRVTY has continued to expand its national security footprint over the past year. The company established an advisory board to help guide its strategic direction.

In May, the company launched a Maritime Technologies organization focused on autonomy, endurance, precision navigation and scalable maritime capabilities. In addition, GRVTY secured an other transaction agreement from the Navy to support a command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance prototype effort and recently opened a new headquarters in Tysons, Virginia, to support its continued growth.