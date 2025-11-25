SAIC has secured a $242 million follow-on contract to continue operating, maintaining and upgrading the U.S. Navy’s Propulsion Test Facility in Newport, Rhode Island, the service’s principal land-based complex for undersea weapons propulsion testing.

What Work Will SAIC Perform Under the NUWC Contract?

SAIC said the five-year award from the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport involves sustaining the full PTF complex and its supporting laboratories. The facility includes several highly specialized test sites, including the Deep Depth Test Facility, which is used to evaluate the afterbody of an Mk 48 torpedo.

SAIC will deliver a mix of engineering, testing and sustainment functions, including prototyping, systems integration, digital engineering and equipment refurbishment. The work also covers test-set production and obsolescence management, supporting the Mk 48 and Mk 54 torpedo programs, unmanned underwater vehicles and submarine sensors.

What Did SAIC’s Barbara Supplee Say About the NUWC Contract?

“Supporting the Propulsion Test Facility and the Navy’s torpedo enterprise as a mission integrator has given SAIC the opportunity to deliver innovation directly where our customers need it most—from Mk 48 production to advanced test-equipment design and other critical programs across NUWC Division Newport,” said Barbara Supplee, SAIC executive vice president of the Navy business group. “This new contract allows us to further support our customers through next-generation torpedo test-set production for domestic and FMS maintenance facilities.”