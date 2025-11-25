Aquia Nava II, a joint venture between Aquia and Nava Public Benefit Corp. , has secured a three-year, $2.6 million contract from the Department of Veterans Affairs’ National Artificial Intelligence Institute, or NAII, to provide technical management and support for artificial intelligence-enabled initiatives aimed at enhancing the veteran healthcare system .

How Will the Aquia-Nava Joint Venture Support AI Adoption at VA?

The joint venture will assist NAII in pinpointing actionable AI use cases, developing AI-powered tools, conducting pilot programs and refining services based on user feedback, Nava PBC said Monday. The goal is to reduce manual workloads, streamline operations and create more intuitive healthcare experiences for veterans.

Through its Nava Labs division, Nava is testing AI tools with caseworkers who help families apply for benefits in California, Texas and Pennsylvania. The team is collaborating with caseworkers to create an AI chatbot that is human-centered, safe and reliable.

What Did Nava’s Chief Delivery Officer Say About Using AI to Support Veterans?

“We’re pleased to expand our portfolio of projects that improve public outcomes by responsibly applying AI to enterprise workflows and user experiences, all while working with the trailblazing teams at VA,” said Jodi Leo , chief delivery officer at Nava.

“NAII’s focus is to operationalize AI technologies that improve Veteran health outcomes and alleviate workload burden. Nava has deep experience implementing targeted AI use cases at the state and federal levels, which reduces manual processes and operational overhead while creating more intuitive experiences through AI-enhanced services,” Leo continued.