in Artificial Intelligence, News

Aquia-Nava Joint Venture Secures VA Contract to Advance AI in Veteran Healthcare

Logo/navapbc.com
Nava logo. VA has awarded Aquia-Nava II a contract to advance AI-enabled efforts to enhance the veteran healthcare system.
Nava

Aquia Nava II, a joint venture between Aquia and Nava Public Benefit Corp., has secured a three-year, $2.6 million contract from the Department of Veterans Affairs’ National Artificial Intelligence Institute, or NAII, to provide technical management and support for artificial intelligence-enabled initiatives aimed at enhancing the veteran healthcare system.

Aquia-Nava Joint Venture Secures VA Contract to Advance AI in Veteran Healthcare - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Don’t miss the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Healthcare Summit on Feb. 12, 2026! Hear VA and defense health leaders discuss AI and innovation in federal healthcare and connect with GovCon peers. Register now to stay ahead in federal health tech.

How Will the Aquia-Nava Joint Venture Support AI Adoption at VA?

The joint venture will assist NAII in pinpointing actionable AI use cases, developing AI-powered tools, conducting pilot programs and refining services based on user feedback, Nava PBC said Monday. The goal is to reduce manual workloads, streamline operations and create more intuitive healthcare experiences for veterans.

Through its Nava Labs division, Nava is testing AI tools with caseworkers who help families apply for benefits in California, Texas and Pennsylvania. The team is collaborating with caseworkers to create an AI chatbot that is human-centered, safe and reliable.

What Did Nava’s Chief Delivery Officer Say About Using AI to Support Veterans?

“We’re pleased to expand our portfolio of projects that improve public outcomes by responsibly applying AI to enterprise workflows and user experiences, all while working with the trailblazing teams at VA,” said Jodi Leo, chief delivery officer at Nava.

“NAII’s focus is to operationalize AI technologies that improve Veteran health outcomes and alleviate workload burden. Nava has deep experience implementing targeted AI use cases at the state and federal levels, which reduces manual processes and operational overhead while creating more intuitive experiences through AI-enhanced services,” Leo continued.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Artificial Intelligence

mm

Written by Miles Jamison

Barbara Supplee/SAIC
Barbara Supplee. The SAIC executive commented on the Navy's contract award for operating the PTF.
SAIC Awarded $242M Navy Contract to Operate, Modernize Propulsion Test Facility
Anthony Verna
Anthony Verna, SVP and GM for Cubic DTECH. Verna commented about Cubic DTECH's MDCs.
Cubic DTECH Providing AI-Powered Mobile Data Centers to National Security Program