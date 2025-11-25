Cubic DTECH has deployed its new mobile data centers, or MDCs, in support of an unspecified national security program. Cubic said Monday that the MDCs offer artificial intelligence, autonomy and cloud computing services through the DTECH Fusion edge high-performance compute, also known as eHPC, to support critical missions.

What Advantages Do Cubic DTECH’s MDCs Offer?

According to the company, the cloud and AI tools within MDCs enable large-scale data processing and real-time detection and response to cyber or counterterrorism threats.

Discuss new AI use cases or network with AI experts from the public and private sectors at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 19. Tickets to the highly anticipated GovCon summit are now available.

The platform is also equipped with sensing systems to continuously monitor environmental conditions and for surveillance.

“MDCs integrated with AI are redefining the national security landscape, bringing agility, intelligence and resilience to the front lines,” Anthony Verna, senior vice president and general manager of Cubic DTECH, commented. “As threats evolve across physical borders, digital networks and humanitarian crises, the infrastructure that supports national defense must evolve with them.”

What Is Fusion eHPC?

Cubic DTECH’s Fusion eHPC has an Internet of Things Greengrass certification from Amazon Web Services, which enables users to develop, run and manage software in disconnected, intermittent or limited environments. The platform also secured an interoperability certification with VMware vSphere 8 Update 3, which enables resource optimization, load balancing and failover capabilities.

Fusion eHPC is designed to be modular, allowing users to add or remove components depending on mission requirements. It also features over-the-air deployment and configuration.