Everforth ECS’ Mark Maglin has urged agencies to begin quantum-readiness efforts immediately and not wait for Q-Day

Cyber adversaries are already collecting encrypted data in anticipation of future quantum breakthroughs

ACDI can help organizations map cryptographic assets and identify high-risk vulnerabilities

Mark Maglin , vice president of cybersecurity services for defense and intelligence at Everforth ECS , is urging federal agencies to begin implementing Automated Cryptographic Discovery and Inventory , or ACDI, architectures in preparation for the transition to post-quantum cryptography, or PQC.

Why Is Quantum Readiness a Priority?

In an article published Wednesday, Maglin said adversaries are already pursuing “harvest now, decrypt later” operations by collecting encrypted communications for future decryption in anticipation of Q-Day, the point at which quantum computers can shatter current encryption standards. He said the threat is particularly serious for agencies that manage classified national security information, controlled unclassified information, personally identifiable information, defense intellectual property and critical infrastructure and operational data.

How Can ACDI Help Agencies Prepare?

Maglin said ACDI can help agencies prepare for PQC by enabling visibility into their cryptographic environments. Agencies should establish a cryptographic bill of materials, or CBOM, that inventories algorithms, certificates, key management systems and cryptographic dependencies. He said the approach aligns with National Institute of Standards and Technology guidance and federal quantum security standards while helping agencies assess risk and prioritize sensitive data.

What Steps Should Agencies Take?

Maglin said agencies should enhance cryptographic agility by adopting modular cryptographic components, centralizing key management and reducing reliance on hard-coded encryption. He also recommended hybrid cryptography as a bridge to PQC, combining classical and quantum-resistant algorithms. Additional steps include modernizing infrastructure to support PQC requirements and engaging vendors on transition planning, procurement requirements and supply chain risk.

The emphasis on cryptographic inventories aligns with Everforth ECS’ broader cybersecurity strategy. The company recently highlighted the need to prioritize platform engineering, PQC and mission-centric digital twins to strengthen mission resilience. Earlier this year, company executives also advocated the use of Software Bills of Materials to enhance supply chain risk management.