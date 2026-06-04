Exostar Launches CMMC Ready Suite on Microsoft Marketplace

Exostar has made its Microsoft Azure-based CMMC Ready Suite available through the Microsoft Marketplace

Defense suppliers can use existing Azure spending commitments to access the CMMC Ready Suite

The offering is aimed at helping organizations prepare for growing CMMC requirements across the defense industrial base

Exostar has expanded access to its Microsoft Azure-based CMMC Ready Suite through the Microsoft Marketplace , giving defense suppliers a streamlined path to procurement and compliance as Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, or CMMC, requirements roll out.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said Wednesday the offering is designed for organizations throughout the defense industrial base, including prime contractors, suppliers and small and medium-sized businesses. Customers can use existing Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitments to purchase the platform through the marketplace.

How Is Exostar Helping Defense Suppliers Prepare for CMMC Requirements?

The expansion follows Exostar’s partnership with A-LIGN to help defense contractors accelerate CMMC accreditation, with the suite serving as a key component of the offering. It also aligns with the company’s participation in the Army’s Next-Gen Commercial Operations in Defended Enclaves, or NCODE, initiative, which is designed to help small businesses strengthen cybersecurity and meet CMMC requirements.

What Does the CMMC Ready Suite Include?

Exostar’s CMMC Ready Suite is built on a zero-trust architecture and is intended to help organizations meet CMMC Level 2 requirements for protecting controlled unclassified information. The company achieved CMMC Maturity Level 2 certification in December, validating compliance with all 110 controls in National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-171 Revision 2.

The suite includes the Managed Access Gateway for identity and access management, Exostar Managed on Microsoft 365 for secure collaboration and information sharing within Microsoft Teams, and Managed Secure Desktop, a secure virtual workspace powered by Azure Virtual Desktop.