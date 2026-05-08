Exostar has secured a spot on the U.S. Army’s Next-Gen Commercial Operations in Defended Enclaves, or NCODE, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract vehicle.

Richard Addi, president and CEO of Exostar, said in a company press release published Wednesday that NCODE ensures that “small businesses can participate fully and securely in priority Army initiatives.”

“We’re proud to support a scalable approach that helps suppliers meet cybersecurity requirements while accelerating mission readiness,” the executive added.

Learn about CMMC, NCODE and other defense initiatives at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit on June 18. The event will convene the Army, Department of War and industry leaders to identify opportunities to support warfighters. Sign up today.

Exostar is one of the eight companies selected to compete for task orders under the contract. ATX Capital Partners/ATX Defense, Beryllium Infosec, Cytex, David T Scott & Associates, Eccalon, Security Centric and Summit 7 will also participate in the program, the Department of War announced Thursday.

Why Did the Army Launch NCODE?

Launched in 2024 , the NCODE pilot program is designed to help small businesses within the defense industrial base improve cybersecurity and meet Department of War compliance requirements.

The program provides small businesses with access to verified external service providers, or VESPs, to help them meet National Institute of Standards and Technology and Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification requirements.

What Does Exostar Offer to the Army’s NCODE?

Exostar provides secure business collaboration and compliance technologies for organizations operating in highly regulated industries, including aerospace, defense, healthcare and life sciences.

According to the company, its CMMC Ready Suite offers a cloud-based environment designed to help organizations protect controlled unclassified information.