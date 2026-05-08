BWXT Lands $1.4B in Naval Nuclear Propulsion Contracts

BWX Technologies has secured two contracts worth more than $1.4 billion in support of the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program.

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What Is the Scope of the Contracts?

BWXT said Thursday the first award valued at $1.285 billion covers long-lead material procurement for the program. The base contract supports fiscal year 2026 requirements and represents the first of five annual task order awards available through 2030.

The second contract worth approximately $165 million covers the procurement of long-lead reactor system components and manufacturing work for the Ford-class aircraft carrier program.

The company said manufacturing work will occur at its facilities in Barberton, Ohio, and Mount Vernon, Indiana.

Gary Camper, president of BWXT’s nuclear operations group, said the company remains focused on delivering nuclear reactor systems to the U.S. Navy.

“Every component we deliver reflects a disciplined commitment to safety, integrity and precision, ensuring the Navy’s submarines and carriers can operate confidently around the world, protecting our nation with unmatched reliability,” Camper said.

What Is the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program?

The Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program oversees the full lifecycle of the Navy’s nuclear propulsion systems, including the design, construction, operation, maintenance and management of nuclear-powered ships and supporting facilities.

The program includes civilian and military personnel responsible for sustaining the U.S. nuclear-powered naval fleet.

What Does BWXT Do?

BWXT is a Lynchburg, Virginia-based company that manufactures nuclear reactor components and systems for the U.S. Navy’s submarines and aircraft carriers.

The company said it has delivered more than 420 nuclear reactor cores to the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program over the last seven decades. It shipped four Ford-class steam generators from its Mount Vernon facility to shipyards in Hampton Roads, Virginia, within the last six months under a prior contract. The steam generators support construction of the USS Doris Miller (CVN 81), the newest Ford-class aircraft carrier.

In July 2025, BWXT received approximately $2.6 billion in Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program contracts to manufacture reactor components supporting Virginia- and Columbia-class submarines and Ford-class aircraft carriers.

The company also secured a $1.6 billion contract from the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration to establish a supply of high-purity depleted uranium.