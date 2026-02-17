LinTech Global Earns CMMC 2.0 Level 2 Certification

LinTech Global, a Dexian company, has achieved Level 2 certification under the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, or CMMC, 2.0 program.

LinTech Global's newly announced CMMC Level 2 certification reflects how cybersecurity compliance continues to shape the federal contracting landscape.

KTL Solutions said Thursday the certification validated LinTech’s ability to manage controlled unclassified information, or CUI, in support of Department of War contracts.

LinTech partnered with KTL Solutions, a CMMC third-party assessment organization and Microsoft Solutions Partner, to deploy a cloud-based secure enclave to meet the framework’s procedural and technical requirements.

KTL, which also holds its own CMMC Level 2 certification, developed the enclave and supported LinTech through readiness planning, audit preparation and implementation.

What Did LinTech Global CEO Mike Zembrzuski Say About the CMMC Certification?

LinTech Global CEO Mike Zembrzuski said KTL Solutions provided guidance and technical expertise throughout the certification process.

“Their work in building our cloud-based secure enclave helped us meet CMMC requirements while allowing us to focus on delivering mission-driven IT and professional services. This certification reinforces our ability to better support our federal customers and compete for contracts that require robust cybersecurity compliance,” added Zembrzuski.

What Is CMMC 2.0?

CMMC 2.0 is DOW’s updated cybersecurity framework for contractors that process, store or transmit CUI and federal contract information. The framework aligns Level 2 requirements with the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Special Publication 800-171 controls and reduces compliance to three maturity levels.

In November, the Pentagon began the phased rollout of CMMC 2.0, marking the end of the program’s voluntary phase.

What Is LinTech Global?

LinTech Global is an IT and professional services company that delivers cybersecurity, software engineering, program management, data analytics and enterprise platforms to federal clients.

The company operates as part of Dexian and focuses on technology adoption and mission-driven support.