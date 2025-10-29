Carahsoft Technology will serve as public sector distributor of the 5G and LTE connectivity products and services from RCN Technologies under a partnership agreement between the two companies. Carahsoft said Wednesday it will make RCN’s offerings available through its reseller partners and various government contract vehicles, including NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2.

What Are RCN’s Offerings?

RCN Technologies offers advanced wireless connectivity designed for public sector use and configurable to meet specific agency needs. The company’s offerings include the Pop-Up Network Kit, or PNK, a rugged, lightweight and battery-powered portable system that works to provide connectivity for emergency response, remote operations and other mission-critical missions. PNK is compliant with public-sector cybersecurity requirements and supports multiple carriers across major U.S. and Canadian networks.

Execs Comment on Partnership

Mark DeMerse, Carahsoft’s program executive for 5G solutions, called RCN’s portfolio an “exciting addition” to the 5G options that the company offers to public sector customers.

“From connecting troops in the field to ensuring uninterrupted access for K-12 institutions, RCN’s solutions enhance secure, dependable connectivity across the public sector,” the Carahsoft executive said.

Scott Swisher, RCN’s senior director of distribution, described Carahsoft as a “trusted distributor” and an “ideal partner” of the company.

“With their deep expertise in government IT procurement, Carahsoft is well positioned to help us expand our reach,” Swisher remarked.