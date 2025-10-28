Don Parente, vice president of public sector sales and solution architecture at MetTel, said federal agencies seeking to drive innovation must recognize when it is time to retire outdated systems and invest in new technologies.

“Real innovation isn’t about fixing old switches. It’s about recognizing when it’s time to stop patching and start fresh,” Parente wrote in an article published Friday on Nextgov/FCW.

He noted that advancing modernization in the federal government requires a culture shift, political will and upfront investment.

By driving innovation over patchwork, Parente said public and private sector organizations can harness the full potential of artificial intelligence, cloud and secure networks; develop resilient and secure systems; restore citizen trust; and redirect billions in spending from maintenance to advancing mission delivery.

The Urgency of Government Modernization

The MetTel executive said initiatives like the Department of Government Efficiency highlighted the need to rethink service delivery by driving innovation and advancing modernization.

According to Parente, fragile legacy systems are vulnerable to cyberthreats, outages and changing citizen expectations. Delays in renewing passports or processing benefits undermine trust.

“Innovation isn’t just a technical necessity — it’s a foundation for government credibility and mission success,” he added.

How Do Government Agencies See Results from Innovation?

The public sector sales VP stated that agencies that adopt modernization see significant benefits across operations and citizen services.

The collaboration between the U.S. Postal Service and the State Department created digital workflows for passport applications, enabling citizens to apply at local post offices and enhancing the customer experience.

According to Parente, the General Services Administration’s NewPay modernization effort has led to the adoption of cloud-based payroll systems to help streamline operations across multiple agencies.

He also cited how a new telehealth system has enabled the Department of Veterans Affairs to improve the delivery of digital health services to veterans.