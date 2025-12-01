M1 Support Services has been awarded a $115.4 million task order by the U.S. Air Force to provide program operations and maintenance services for the T-38 Talon , a trainer aircraft developed by Northrop Grumman .

What Services Will M1 Provide Under the T-38 Task Order?

The Department of Defense said Friday the fixed-price-incentive-fee contract, which includes cost-reimbursable line items, covers companion training capabilities for B-2 and U-2 pilots, and adversary air support for F-22 pilots.

The Denton, Texas-based company will perform work at various Air Force bases, including Beale AFB in California, Holloman AFB in New Mexico, Langley AFB in Virginia, Tyndall AFB in Florida and Whiteman AFB in Missouri. The contract is scheduled to run through Jan. 31, 2030.

The Headquarters Acquisition Management Integration Center in Hampton, Virginia, awarded the contract on Nov. 25, following a competitive acquisition process that yielded three proposals. It allocated $115.4 million from the Air Force’s fiscal 2026 operations and maintenance funds at the time of award.

What Prior T-38 Work Has M1 Completed for the Air Force?

The Air Force awarded M1 a $193.8 million contract in June 2016 to conduct operations and maintenance of the T-38 Talon trainer aircraft.

In September 2021, the company secured an $82 million modification to a seven-year contract to provide aircraft maintenance. This work supports the service’s T-6 and T-38 undergraduate pilot training, as well as the T-38 introduction to fighter fundamentals course.