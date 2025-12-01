Aptima has unveiled a refreshed brand and appointed a new board of directors as the company celebrates its 30th anniversary, positioning itself for its next phase of growth in human-artificial intelligence teaming and mission-ready defense technologies.

The Massachusetts-based firm said the rebrand reflects its transition from a research-focused startup into a national security technology company delivering AI-driven training that reduces development cycles, trust-calibration technologies for human-machine teams and real-time performance analytics for defense and critical government missions.

Who Is Joining Aptima’s New Board?

Aptima announced a new board of directors that brings together senior leaders from defense, technology and cognitive science. Josh Jackson, former SAIC executive vice president for the Army business group, joined the team. He drove major SAIC achievements, like delivering Army prototypes and expanding AI and cloud partnerships. In a recent interview with ExecutiveBiz, the two-time Wash100 Award recipient discussed how SAIC is meeting warfighters’ demands for rapid integration agility and details the company’s talent strategy. Jackson’s departure from the company after 22 years was recently announced, according to Washington Technology.

Other board members are Aptima founder and Executive Chairman Daniel Serfaty, co-founder Margaret Clancy, CEO Michael Garrity and Chief Financial Officer Thomas McKenna; Scott Fouse, a former Lockheed Martin executive; Mark Luettgen, president and CEO of Systems and Technology Research and a former BAE Systems executive; Daniel Kaufman, senior vice president for artificial intelligence and cybersecurity at Badge and formerly the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Information Innovation Office director; and Steve Chambal, chief technology officer at KBR for U.S. government solutions.

How Has Aptima Evolved Over 30 Years?

Operating since 1995, Aptima has focused on building tools that accelerate learning and support fast decision-making in complex environments.

According to Garrity, the new brand identity underscores the company’s commitment to delivering innovative technologies that strengthen warfighter readiness and maximize mission impact.