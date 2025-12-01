Predictive analytics powered by artificial intelligence enables the Department of War to anticipate, not just react to, systems failure, according to Rob Bocek, chief revenue officer at Pasadena, California-headquartered technology company Virtualitics.

In a Military.com article, Bocek, a former Navy SEAL, explained that predictive analytics can also identify the actions that DOW maintainers can take to resolve an equipment issue.

“The real opportunity is not just predicting failure,” he told the site. “It is understanding what to do about it, when and with what resources.”

Learn about new AI use cases and strategies across GovCon at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 19. Purchase your tickets today.

What Are the Challenges Associated With Predictive Analytics?

The article noted that DOW cannot simply implement commercial analytics platforms across defense networks.

Instead, Bocek recommended purpose-built tools that are enterprise-ready, interoperable, agile, cloud-agnostic and aligned with defense security standards. He added that mission AI can operate on restricted networks and analyze complex data across logistics, maintenance, personnel and supply chains.

The executive also revealed that building trust presents a major challenge to adopting AI. He said commanders are more likely to embrace AI when they can examine the reasoning behind recommendations and see results in the field.

According to Bocek, experimentation enables units to see the benefits of new technology. He recalled that at Virtualitics’ recent Frontiers of AI for Readiness Summit, defense leaders promoted a ‘learn fast’ approach, wherein commands get to try new tools in controlled settings and roll out what works.

How Is Virtualitics Supporting Military Readiness Through AI?

Virtualitics is already providing AI-powered platforms to the U.S. military to ensure the operational readiness of critical military equipment. In November, the company won a contract from the U.S. Marine Corps’ 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing to deploy its Integrated Readiness Optimization platform in support of the service’s MV-22 Osprey fleet.

The company is also providing its Automated Master Storage Planning tool to the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command to optimize the mobilization of munitions.